Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

USFDA conducts surprise inspection of Gland Pharma's Dundigal facility

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Gland Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has conducted surprise inspection of the Company's Dundigal Facility at Hyderabad for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) between 22 July 2024 and 25 July 2024.
The inspection was concluded with TWO (2) 483 Observations. These observations are procedural in nature. The corrective and preventive actions for these observations will be submitted to the US FDA within the stipulated period. The observations issued are neither repeated observations nor related to data integrity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 Preview: Market share loss in products to drag profits

Parliament LIVE news: Opposition MPs should not insult people's mandate, says Kiren Rijiju

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; broader indices continue to struggle

RBI tightens domestic transfer rules: KYC must for walk- in money transfer

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon