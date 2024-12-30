Business Standard

BJP reviews organizational elections at New Delhi headquarters

BJP reviews organizational elections at New Delhi headquarters

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened an organizational election review meeting at its headquarters in New Delhi. The session, presided over by Jagat Prakash Nadda, the party's national president, brought together key figures from the party's leadership, including BL Santosh, the Organization General Secretary, and National General Secretaries. State presidents, state organization general secretaries, and election in-charges also participated.

The meeting focused on the progress of elections for Mandal, District, and State-level office bearers. Party leaders outlined an ambitious timeline, aiming to conclude organizational elections across 50% of Indian states by mid-January.

These elections are a cornerstone of the BJPs internal restructuring, reflecting its commitment to grassroots engagement and organizational discipline. The party seeks to bolster its readiness for upcoming electoral challenges and consolidate its influence across states.

 

EAM Jaishankar embarks on official visit to Qatar

Aurionpro Solutions bags AFC technology order for Delhi Metro

MBL Infra hits the roof on bagging liability certificate from PWD

Volumes soar at JM Financial Ltd counter

Bikaji Foods gains on incorporating WOS for bakery products business

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

