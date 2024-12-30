Business Standard

EAM Jaishankar embarks on official visit to Qatar

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Dr S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, begins a three-day official visit to Qatar today. The visit underscores India's focus on strengthening ties with the Gulf nation, a key partner in trade, energy, and investment.

Dr Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatars Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Discussions will cover an array of bilateral issues, including political cooperation, economic engagement, cultural exchanges, and security partnerships. The agenda also includes regional and global matters of shared concern.

According to Indias External Affairs Ministry, the visit presents an opportunity to review and enhance collaborations across various sectors. With Qatar playing a pivotal role in India's energy security and the sizable Indian diaspora contributing to the Gulf states workforce, the bilateral relationship remains both strategic and dynamic.

 

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

