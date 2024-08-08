Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.83% to Rs 339.98 croreNet profit of Tega Industries rose 71.76% to Rs 36.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 339.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales339.98268.07 27 OPM %18.8914.67 -PBDT70.3540.19 75 PBT47.6826.66 79 NP36.7421.39 72
