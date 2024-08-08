Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.83% to Rs 339.98 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 71.76% to Rs 36.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 339.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.339.98268.0718.8914.6770.3540.1947.6826.6636.7421.39