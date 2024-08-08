India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.19% to Rs 251.54 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 77.23% to Rs 83.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.19% to Rs 251.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.251.54182.0270.9168.87110.8963.15108.0760.9883.5347.13