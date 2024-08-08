Business Standard
India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 38.19% to Rs 251.54 crore
Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 77.23% to Rs 83.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.19% to Rs 251.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales251.54182.02 38 OPM %70.9168.87 -PBDT110.8963.15 76 PBT108.0760.98 77 NP83.5347.13 77
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

