KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.52% to Rs 169.50 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 42.49% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.52% to Rs 169.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 251.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales169.50251.17 -33 OPM %11.2510.61 -PBDT15.1522.44 -32 PBT9.8316.72 -41 NP7.0112.19 -42
