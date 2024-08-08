KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.52% to Rs 169.50 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 42.49% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.52% to Rs 169.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 251.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.169.50251.1711.2510.6115.1522.449.8316.727.0112.19