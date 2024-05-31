BLS Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet loss of BLS Infotech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content