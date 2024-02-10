Sensex (    %)
                        
BLS Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of BLS Infotech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-500.00 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

