BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 495.01 croreNet profit of BLS International Services rose 75.53% to Rs 138.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 495.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 407.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales495.01407.74 21 OPM %33.1321.27 -PBDT181.6094.44 92 PBT163.9687.18 88 NP138.2378.75 76
