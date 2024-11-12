Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 69.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.31% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 69.23% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 97.31% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.2810.41 -97 OPM %-14.2913.35 -PBDT4.392.43 81 PBT4.262.38 79 NP1.761.04 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content