Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 8.80% to Rs 880.91 croreNet loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 239.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 8.80% to Rs 880.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 965.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income880.91965.92 -9 OPM %2.5549.11 -PBDT-318.87186.24 PL PBT-318.87186.24 PL NP-239.48137.40 PL
