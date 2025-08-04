Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Total Operating Income decline 8.80% to Rs 880.91 crore

Net loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 239.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 8.80% to Rs 880.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 965.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income880.91965.92 -9 OPM %2.5549.11 -PBDT-318.87186.24 PL PBT-318.87186.24 PL NP-239.48137.40 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the June 2025 quarter

IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 12.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 12.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 194.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 194.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 323.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 323.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon