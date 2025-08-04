Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 1043.15 croreNet profit of Finolex Industries declined 80.40% to Rs 98.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 500.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 1043.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1140.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1043.151140.49 -9 OPM %8.9718.12 -PBDT157.57255.40 -38 PBT130.96229.32 -43 NP98.16500.73 -80
