Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins $3.20 million contract from US-based client

The BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform is a state-of-the-art solution explicitly designed to support primary healthcare initiatives. It features two flagship components:
- BluHealth-Screener: A robust software tool that enables seamless integration of healthcare records, real-time monitoring, and analytics for primary healthcare programs.
- BluHealth-Scanner: This is vital scanning module that ensures accurate, efficient, and real-time health parameter assessments.
This comprehensive platform empowers organizations to connect with citizen charter platforms, providing unparalleled transparency and operational intelligence for healthcare initiatives. By leveraging AI-driven insights, the solution ensures the implementing organization can monitor and optimize the reach of their healthcare schemes, delivering measurable outcomes to citizens in real-time.
