Blue Cloud Softech wins US$ 3.20 million contract for AI healthcare solution

Blue Cloud Softech wins US$ 3.20 million contract for AI healthcare solution

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced that it has secured a contract worth US$ 3.20 million from a prominent US client to provide a Make-in-India AI-based healthcare solution.

This milestone further solidifies BCSSL's reputation as a trusted innovator in cutting-edge technology and reflects its commitment to delivering transformative, client-centric solutions on a global scale.

The BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform supports primary healthcare with two key components: BluHealth-Screener, a software tool for integrating healthcare records and real-time monitoring, and BluHealth-Scanner, a scanning module for accurate, real-time health assessments.

This platform connects organizations with citizen charter platforms, providing transparency and AI-driven insights to optimize healthcare schemes and deliver real-time, measurable outcomes to citizens.

 

Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said, We are thrilled to bring the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform to one of our esteemed clients in the United States. This landmark contract demonstrates our expertise in developing indigenous, AI-driven healthcare solutions that align with global needs while promoting transparency and efficiency in healthcare delivery.

Our platform ensures that implementing organizations can achieve complete visibility into their programs, enabling them to serve their citizens better.

Yarlagadda further added, The BluHealth Screener and BluHealth Scanner are a testament to our focus on innovation and excellence. These tools redefine primary healthcare management by blending advanced AI algorithms with practical health scanning capabilities.

This contract is a proud moment for BCSSL, as it underscores our ability to develop scalable, secure, and impactful solutions that address critical healthcare challenges worldwide.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a technology-driven company specializing in AI-based healthcare solutions.

The company reported a 131% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 4.07 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 12.5% YoY to Rs 146.72 crore during the quarter.

The scrip shed 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 30.38 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

