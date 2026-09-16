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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart Express appoints R.S. Subramanian as MD

Blue Dart Express appoints R.S. Subramanian as MD

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

With effect from 30 November 2026

The board of directors of Blue Dart Express announced the appointment of R.S. Subramanian as Managing Director, effective 30 November 2026, subject to the requisite approvals. He will succeed Balfour Manuel, who will step down as Managing Director on 29 November 2026 following an illustrious career with Blue Dart. As part of a planned leadership transition, Balfour will continue as Senior Strategic Advisor until 15 May 2027, ensuring continuity across the company's strategic priorities.

 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:04 PM IST