Blue Dart Express appoints R.S. Subramanian as MD
With effect from 30 November 2026The board of directors of Blue Dart Express announced the appointment of R.S. Subramanian as Managing Director, effective 30 November 2026, subject to the requisite approvals. He will succeed Balfour Manuel, who will step down as Managing Director on 29 November 2026 following an illustrious career with Blue Dart. As part of a planned leadership transition, Balfour will continue as Senior Strategic Advisor until 15 May 2027, ensuring continuity across the company's strategic priorities.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
RIR installs SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturing reactors at its semiconductor facility in Bhubaneswar
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:04 PM IST