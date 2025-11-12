Blue Pearl Agriventures standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.76% to Rs 12.44 croreNet profit of Blue Pearl Agriventures declined 22.22% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.76% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.447.46 67 OPM %2.976.43 -PBDT0.370.48 -23 PBT0.370.48 -23 NP0.280.36 -22
