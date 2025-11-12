Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 255.40% to Rs 12.51 croreNet loss of Bhilwara Spinners reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 255.40% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.513.52 255 OPM %26.6213.92 -PBDT1.040.51 104 PBT-0.420.50 PL NP-0.120.36 PL
