Ganesh Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ganesh Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ganesh Holdings reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT-0.04-0.02 -100 PBT-0.04-0.02 -100 NP-0.04-0.02 -100

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

