Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of 360 ONE WAM approves collaboration with UBS AG

Board of 360 ONE WAM approves collaboration with UBS AG

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

At meeting held on 22 April 2025

The Board of 360 ONE WAM at its meeting held on 22 April 2025 has approved the following:

A. exclusive strategic collaboration term sheet between the Company and UBS AG, for making wealth management solutions available to domestic and global clients and execution thereof; and

B. issue of 2,05,02,939 warrants on a preferential issue basis to UBS AG at a price of Rs. 1,030/- (Rupees One Thousand and Thirty only) per warrant, convertible into an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Re. 1/- each, within a maximum period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The issue price represents a premium of 14% to the 3-day VWAP price preceding the relevant date i.e. 17 April 2025; and

 

C. also took note of the proposed acquisition of India Wealth Business of affiliates of UBS AG by subsidiaries of the Company, including the stock broking services and distribution business; discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services business on a slump sale basis and acquisition of the residual loan portfolio of wealth management clients as of the date of consummation of the transaction. The active assets under management stood at ~Rs 26,000 crore as on December 31, 2024. The net consideration for the transaction is Rs. 307 crore.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

