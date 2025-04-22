Market at day's high; realty shares climbs for 6th day

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 297.10 points or 0.37% to 79,705.60. The Nifty 50 index rose 88 points or 0.36% to 24,213.55.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.85%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,489 shares rose and 1,039 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
HCL Technologies(down 0.31%), Tata Communications(up 0.56%), Waaree Energies(up 4.88%), M&M Financial Services(down 0.53%), AU Small Finance Bank(down 1.75%), Havells India(up 0.31%), Cyient DLM(up 3.27%), Delta Corp(up 1.20%), Huhtamaki India (down 0.92%) will declare their result later today.
Economy:
In a relief to banks, the Reserve Bank of India has finalized its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) guidelines, reducing the proposed additional run-off factor on internet and mobile banking-enabled retail deposits to 2.5%, effective 1 April 2026. Under the new norms, stable and less stable retail deposits will now attract run-off factors of 7.5% and 12.5%, respectively. The RBI also lowered the run-off rate on wholesale funding from non-financial entities like trusts and LLPs to 40% from 100%, aiming to better reflect funding stability. These changes are expected to improve banks' LCR by about 6% while ensuring continued compliance with minimum regulatory
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rallied 1.80% to 879.65. The index surged 12.73% for the six trading sessions.
Raymond (up 7.62%), Anant Raj (up 3.63%), Sobha (up 3.01%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.98%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.25%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.2%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.38%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.21%), Godrej Properties (up 0.78%) and DLF (up 0.76%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Himadri Speciality Chemical added 0.69% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 35.9% to Rs 155.58 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 115.16 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 3.59% YoY to Rs 1,134.64 crore in Q4 FY25.
H.G. Infra Engineering advanced 2.08% after the company announced that it had been declared a qualified bidder for a major battery energy storage project in Gujarat. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 24 months.
Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) rose 0.87%. The company has announced the launch of of its consumer durables loans business, marking its entry into the fast-growing and high-velocity segment of retail lending. In phase one, PFL plans to expand into 70 locations across key metros, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, collaborating with 5,000 dealers, including regional retailers and small businesses with strong local reach.
