Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Adani Energy Solutions approves fund raising up to Rs 12,500 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 27 May 2024
The Board of Adani Energy Solutions at its meeting held on 27 May 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each of the Company and / or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 12,500 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in one or more tranches.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon