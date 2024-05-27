Priti International standalone net profit declines 40.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 29.73 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 34.41% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 90.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Priti International declined 40.18% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.