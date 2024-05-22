Business Standard
Board of Adani Energy Solutions to consider proposal for raising of funds

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
On 27 May 2024
The Board of Adani Energy Solutions will meet on 27 May 2024 to approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

