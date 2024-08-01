Board of Adani Enterprises approves composite scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 01 August 2024

The scheme provides for (i) amalgamation of Adani Green Technology and Adani Emerging Business, respectively with Adani Enterprises and (ii) amalgamation of Adani Tradecom with Adani New Industries and the issue of shares of Adani Energy to shareholders of Adani Emerging Business in consideration thereof.

The Board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 01 August 2024 has approved the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Adani Green Technology, Adani Emerging Business and Adani Enterprises and Adani Tradecom and Adani New Industries and their respective shareholders and creditors.