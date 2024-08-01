Business Standard
Board of Adani Enterprises approves composite scheme of arrangement

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
At meeting held on 01 August 2024
The Board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 01 August 2024 has approved the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Adani Green Technology, Adani Emerging Business and Adani Enterprises and Adani Tradecom and Adani New Industries and their respective shareholders and creditors.
The scheme provides for (i) amalgamation of Adani Green Technology and Adani Emerging Business, respectively with Adani Enterprises and (ii) amalgamation of Adani Tradecom with Adani New Industries and the issue of shares of Adani Energy to shareholders of Adani Emerging Business in consideration thereof.
As an outcome of the composite scheme of arrangement, Adani Enterprises will achieve a much more simplified organization structure for its new energy business under the aegis of Adani New Industries.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

