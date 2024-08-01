Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 1300.68 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 53.75% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 1300.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1197.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1300.681197.94 9 OPM %6.6310.42 -PBDT70.65116.26 -39 PBT41.7691.00 -54 NP31.2767.61 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content