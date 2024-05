At meeting held on 08 May 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Alphalogic Techsys at its meeting held on 08 May 2024 has approved allotment of 7,70,000 lakh equity shares on conversion of equivalent number of warrants. Post conversion, further 2,56,666 equity shares have been allotted as bonus shares in ration of 1:3.