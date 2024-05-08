Reliance Industries acquires 100% stake in Reliance Chemicals and Materials

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 314.48 cr

Reliance Industries has acquired 100% stake in Reliance Chemicals and Materials (RCML) from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services (RPPMSL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 314.48 crore.

RCML was incorporated in India on 02 November 2022 to undertake business of manufacturing of petrochemicals, Vinyls, Hydrogen & its derivatives, Rare & Industrial gases, Bio energy products & carbon fibre.

