Reliance Industries acquires 100% stake in Reliance Chemicals and Materials

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
For an aggregate consideration of Rs 314.48 cr
Reliance Industries has acquired 100% stake in Reliance Chemicals and Materials (RCML) from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services (RPPMSL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 314.48 crore.
RCML was incorporated in India on 02 November 2022 to undertake business of manufacturing of petrochemicals, Vinyls, Hydrogen & its derivatives, Rare & Industrial gases, Bio energy products & carbon fibre.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

