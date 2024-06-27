Business Standard
Board of Ambuja Cements approves merger with Adani Cementation

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 27 June 2024
The Board of Directors of Ambuja Cements (Transferee Company or Company) in its meeting held today i.e. 27 June 2024 considered and approved the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of Adani Cementation(Transferor Company) with the Company and their respective shareholders (proposed Scheme) pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act).
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

