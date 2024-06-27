Nifty June futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX shed 0.12% to 14.03.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 24,047.10, a premium of 2.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,044.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 175.70 points or 0.74% to 24,044.50.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

