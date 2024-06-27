PI Inds gains after board nod to acquire Plant Health Care Plc

PI Industries added 1.23% to Rs 3,823.40 after the company's board approved to acquire of Plant Health Care Plc (PHC) to provide integrated solutions for sustainable agriculture.

The wholly-owned international subsidiary of PI Industries will execute the acquisition. The offered purchase consideration of approximately 32.8 Million is proposed to be paid in cash and funded from the earlier Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) proceeds.

Consummation of the proposed acquisition is subject to the scheme becoming effective through a UK court process, which, among other things, requires approval by a majority of shareholders holding not less than 75% of the shares. This is expected to be completed by Q2 FY25.

By acquiring PHC, PI gains access to cutting-edge biological/peptide technology platforms in the "Plant Immunity Inducers" sector. This combined with their existing technologies and innovative chemical product pipeline, creates a "double engine" for developing a robust product portfolio. This portfolio will leverage PI's well-established sales network in India and key international markets.

Mayank Singhal, vice chairman & managing director of PI Industries, said, We are very pleased to join forces with Plant Health Care, whose technology solutions perfectly align with our purpose of reimagining a healthier planet and offering sustainable solutions for the future of agriculture. This investment underscores our confidence in their technology platform and by joining forces, we can amplify our collective impact and bring groundbreaking solutions to farmers worldwide.

PI Industries operates in the domestic agricultural inputs and custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) exports segments. It is a leading player in the domestic agricultural inputs sector, primarily dealing in agrochemicals and plant nutrients.

The company reported a 44.08% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.25 crore on 6.13% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,060.24 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

PHC has industry-leading knowledge, products, IP and experience in protein/ peptide technology in the agriculture biological space. In addition to a strong R&D base in the US, PHC products have good acceptance with growers in key markets, e.g. the US, Brazil, Europe, and Mexico. PHC had consolidated revenue of around $11 million with a gross margin of 60% for the year ended 31st December 2023