Board of Arihant Superstructures considers fund raising options

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 15 May 2024
The Board of Arihant Superstructures at its meeting held on 15 May 2024 has approved the following :
- considered and discussed the terms of proposed term loan facility with SBI for Arihant World Villas for construction finance to be availed by the company upto Rs. 350 crore.
- considered and discussed the terms of raising funds through issuance of securities upto Rs. 1200 crore, subject to the approval of members.
- considered and discussed the increase in borrowing limit under section 180 (1) (a) and (c) Rs. 2000 crore, subject to the approval of members.
- considered and approved the proposal to avail Loan from Bajaj/ STCI Bank in relation to business Development and working capital needs of the company.
First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

