At meeting held on 28 March 2024

The board of Asian Paints at its meeting held on 28 March 2024 has approved the subscription to 4,79,00,000 equity shares to be issued and allotted at SGD 0.67 per share by Asian Paints International, Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for a consideration of approx. SGD 32.1 Mn (~Rs. 200 crore).