Core Industries Index Rises 6.7% On Year In February 2024

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.7 per cent (provisional) in February 2024 as compared to the Index of February 2023. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for November2023 is revised to 7.9 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to February, 2023-24 is 7.7 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Cement - Cement production increased by 10.2 per cent in February, 2024 over February, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 9.1 per cent during April to February, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Coal - Coal production increased by 11.6 per cent in February, 2024 over February, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 12.1 per cent during April to February, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production increased by 7.9 per cent in February, 2024 over February, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 0.5 per cent during April to February, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation increased by 6.3 per cent in February, 2024 over February, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 6.8 per cent during April to February, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production declined by 9.5 per cent in February 2024 over February, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 4.1 per cent during April to February, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production increased by 11.3 per cent in February, 2024 over February, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 6.0 per cent during April to February, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production increased by 2.6 per cent in February, 2024 over February, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 3.8 per cent during April to February, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production increased by 8.4 per cent in February, 2024 over February, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 12.9 per cent during April to February, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News