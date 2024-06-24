Business Standard
Board of AU Small Finance Bank to consider fund raising options

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
On 27 June 2024
The Board of AU Small Finance Bank will meet on 27 June 2024 to consider fund raising by issue of equity shares through private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or through a combination thereof or any other alternative mode. The Board will also consider borrowing/raising of funds by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted by RBI from time to time, subject to necessary approvals and requirements, as applicable.
Jun 24 2024

