MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 23.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.15% to Rs 345.75 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 23.28% to Rs 69.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 345.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.51% to Rs 251.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 1279.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 978.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
