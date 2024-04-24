MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 23.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.15% to Rs 345.75 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 23.51% to Rs 251.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 1279.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 978.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 23.28% to Rs 69.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 345.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.345.75278.501279.16978.6076.4579.4076.9478.4794.8872.85343.96274.3793.6872.09339.67271.6569.3656.26251.05203.26