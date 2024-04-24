Business Standard
MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 23.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 24.15% to Rs 345.75 crore
Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 23.28% to Rs 69.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 345.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.51% to Rs 251.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 1279.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 978.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales345.75278.50 24 1279.16978.60 31 OPM %76.4579.40 -76.9478.47 - PBDT94.8872.85 30 343.96274.37 25 PBT93.6872.09 30 339.67271.65 25 NP69.3656.26 23 251.05203.26 24
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

