JNK India IPO subscribed 1.03 times

The offer received bids for 1.14 crore shares as against 1.10 crore shares on offer.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 April 2024) and it will close on Thursday (25 April 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 395 to Rs 415 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 84,21,052 equity shares from the promoter selling shareholders and individual selling shareholders.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 262.69 crore will be utilized for funding working capital requirement and balance towards general corporate purposes. The selling shareholders will be entitled to the proceeds from the OFS (net of its portion of the offer-related expenses). The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

As on 31 January 2024, its borrowings were Rs 157.06 crore on a consolidated basis.

Ahead of the IPO, JNK India on Monday, 22 April 2024 raised Rs 194.84 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 46.94 lakh shares at Rs 415 each to 19 anchor investors.

JNK India manufactures heating equipment such as process-fired heaters, reformers, and cracking furnaces required in process industries such as for oil and gas refineries, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. Over the years, the company diversified into flares and incinerator systems and has been developing capabilities in the renewable sector with green hydrogen.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 46.21 crore and sales of Rs 253.39 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2023.

The initial public offer (IPO) of JNK India received 1,14,14,556 bids for shares as against 1,10,83,278 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (24 April 2024). The issue was subscribed 1.03 times.