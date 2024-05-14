Business Standard
Board of Bajaj Electricals approves raising up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs/ CPs

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 14 May 2024
The Board of Bajaj Electricals at its meeting held on 14 May 2024 has approved a proposal to obtain an enabling approval of shareholders, at their forthcoming 85th AGM, to borrow funds from time to time (if required) by way of issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures and/or commercial papers, upto an amount not exceeding Rs.500 crore to the eligible investors on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, considering the prevailing money market conditions at the time of borrowing.
