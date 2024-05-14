Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 1180.98 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 39.08% to Rs 131.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 4622.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4867.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 43.61% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 1180.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1290.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1180.981290.314622.354867.774.217.335.627.7054.64103.30282.68376.1724.4580.92173.10302.3929.3151.98131.79216.34