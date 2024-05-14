EaseMyTrip collaborates with SIDBI and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board

To launch Homestay Entrepreneurship Training Programme

EaseMyTrip.com in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB), announces the launch of a Homestay Entrepreneurship Training Programme aimed at empowering homestay owners along the sacred Chardham Yatra route.

This innovative training program, initiated in April and extending throughout May, aims to enhance the capabilities of 150 homestay owners by equipping them with essential skills in hospitality and eco-friendly practices. The curriculum is meticulously designed, integrating classroom learning with practical sessions, ultimately leading to a certification jointly issued by EaseMyTrip, SIDBI, and UTDB.

The training covers crucial topics such as hygiene, environmental safety and waste management, guest safety and security, housekeeping management, customer support, booking management, and technology training and support. To date, sessions have been conducted in Joshimath (Badrinath), Guptkashi (Kedarnath), and Ukhimath (Kedarnath), with pending sessions in Gangotri (Uttarkashi) and Yamunotri (Uttarkashi).

The sessions have awarded certificates to 31 homestays owners in Joshimath, 25 homestay owners in Guptkashi, and 39 homestay owners in Ukhimath.

