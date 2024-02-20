At meeting held on 19 February 2024

The Board of Birla Precision Technologies at its meeting held on 19 February 2024 has approved allotment of up to 7,16,500 equity shares (issue price of Rs 64 per share including premium of Rs 62) and 34,50,000 convertible warrants (issue price of Rs 64 per warrant including premium of Rs 62) on preferential basis to raise up to Rs 26.66 crore.