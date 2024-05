At meeting held on 24 May 2024

The Board of Bosch at its meeting held on 24 May 2024 has approved the sale of the company's OE/OES Diagnosis Business from Mobility Aftermarket to ETAS Automotive India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V. (RBNI) and is a fellow subsidiary of Bosch for a cash consideration not less than Rs 45.6 crore.