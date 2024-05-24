Business Standard
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 958.64 crore
Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India declined 1.00% to Rs 100.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 958.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 976.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.95% to Rs 406.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 317.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 3815.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3444.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales958.64976.94 -2 3815.653444.25 11 OPM %15.2414.75 -14.8413.66 - PBDT165.00161.61 2 656.23531.67 23 PBT136.18134.86 1 546.43426.90 28 NP100.20101.21 -1 406.45317.67 28
First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

