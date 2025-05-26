Monday, May 26, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Brainbees Solutions approves further investment in Firstcry Management DWC LLC

Board of Brainbees Solutions approves further investment in Firstcry Management DWC LLC

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 26 May 2025

The Board of Brainbees Solutions at its meeting held on 26 May 2025 has approved to make further investment in Firstcry Management DWC LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of an amount not exceeding AED 32 Million for further investment of an amount not exceeding SAR 28 Million in Firstcry Trading Company, KSA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firstcry Management DWC LLC for business expansion and balance amount will be invested in Firstcry Retail DWC LLC, UAE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firstcry Management DWC LLC for business expansion.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

