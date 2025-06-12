Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Canara Bank approves capital raising plan for FY 2026

Board of Canara Bank approves capital raising plan for FY 2026

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 12 June 2025

The Board of Canara Bank at its meeting held on 12 June 2025 has approved the capital raising plan of the Bank for the financial year 2025-26 amounting upto Rs 9,500 crore by way of debt instruments (Additional Tier I/Tier II Bonds).

Further, out of the above capital raising plan, the Board of Directors of the Bank has approved the following:

1. To raise capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs 3,500 crore during the FY 2025-26, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

2. To raise capital through Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 6,000 crore during the FY 2025-26, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

