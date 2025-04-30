Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Coromandel International approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Board of Coromandel International approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 April 2025

The Board of Coromandel International at its meeting held on 30 April 2025 has approved the amendments/insertion to the object clause of the Memorandum of association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company, to enable the Company to tap emerging business avenues, undertake allied activities and explore adjacent opportunities relating to the company's business and to rationalise the Object Clause of the MOA.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

