The Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 14 February 2024, has approved additional equity infusion of Rs. 300 crore in Belstar Microfinance, (Belstar) a subsidiary of the Company and secondary purchase of equity shares of Belstar from the existing promoters for a consideration of upto Rs. 75 crore.