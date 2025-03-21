Friday, March 21, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Entero Healthcare Solutions approves investment up to Rs 8 cr in subsidiary

Board of Entero Healthcare Solutions approves investment up to Rs 8 cr in subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 March 2025

The board of Entero Healthcare Solutions at its meeting held on 21 March 2025 has approved making an investment upto Rs 8 crore in the equity shares proposed to be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary viz. Rada Medisolutions, in one or more tranches on rights issue basis.

The board also approved the transfer of the company's 100% stake held in its two wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Chethana Pharma Distributors (CPDPL) and CPD Pharma (CPD Pharma), to its another wholly owned subsidiary, being Rada Medisolutions (Rada).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunita Tools hits the roof after bagging major LOI for supply of artillery shells

Sunita Tools hits the roof after bagging major LOI for supply of artillery shells

Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Board of Entero Healthcare Solutions approves change in CFO

Board of Entero Healthcare Solutions approves change in CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon