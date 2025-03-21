Friday, March 21, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2025.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd crashed 4.08% to Rs 6945.05 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20834 shares in the past one month.

 

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd lost 3.77% to Rs 169.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 3.73% to Rs 630.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28598 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd slipped 3.70% to Rs 183.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd fell 3.57% to Rs 242.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Board of Entero Healthcare Solutions approves change in CFO

Board of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation recommends second interim dividend

Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 2,800 cr transmission project in Gujarat

