Business Standard
Board of Godrej Industries appoints director

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 August 2024
The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved the appointment of Nisaba Godrej (DIN: 00591503) as an Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 07 August 2024. Nisaba Godrej will be a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the Company and she is also a part of the Promoter Group of the Company.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

