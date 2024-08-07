Board of Godrej Industries appoints director

At meeting held on 07 August 2024

The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved the appointment of Nisaba Godrej (DIN: 00591503) as an Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 07 August 2024. Nisaba Godrej will be a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the Company and she is also a part of the Promoter Group of the Company.