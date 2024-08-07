Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 19.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.05% to Rs 156.22 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 19.66% to Rs 31.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.05% to Rs 156.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.156.22121.0539.2039.7558.5447.9441.9035.4731.3526.20